MGM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS — LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $284 million. The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.60 per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $3.59 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.47 billion, or $3.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.13 billion.

