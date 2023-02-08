MGM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS — LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $284 million.
The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $3.59 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.35 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.47 billion, or $3.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.13 billion.
