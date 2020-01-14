MGM Resorts anticipates cash proceeds of approximately $2.4 billion.
MGM Resorts announced in October that it was selling the real estate of Bellagio to a joint venture with Blackstone for about $4.25 billion. Last month MGM Resort said it closed on the sale of Circus Circus Las Vegas and 37 adjacent acres for $825 million.
The deal announced is targeted to close in the first quarter.
