Daily fantasy sports appeared in the 2010s as a nifty way to get around sports gambling laws. Now, sports gambling is all but legalized and the sports channels have television programs that do nothing but talk about odds making. Fantasy sports have persisted despite evidence that a small group of sophisticated players hoover up all the prize money, leaving little for everyone else. It is all about the action. Even the state lotteries have greatly expanded their offerings, with the Mega Millions and Powerball games virtually nationwide. Powerball even added a third weekly drawing recently. Scratch-off tickets are more common than they used to be, and there is a whole cottage industry online about how to “game” them.