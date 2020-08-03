Varian Medical Systems Inc., up $31.45 to $174.17.
The cancer therapy and research company is being acquired by Germany-based Siemens Healthineers.
Marathon Petroleum Corp., up 37 cents to $38.57.
The company is selling its Speedway gas station business to the owner of 7-Eleven stores.
HSBC Holdings plc, down $1.07 to $21.58.
Europe’s biggest bank said its profit dropped 96% in the second quarter, more than analysts were forecasting.
McKesson Corp., up $9.74 to $159.90.
The prescription drug distributor reported better results for the latest quarter than analysts expected and raised its full-year forecast.
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., up $3.73 to $34.79.
The tire maker reported a loss in its latest quarter that was smaller than Wall Street analysts were expecting.
American Tower Corp., down $4.81 to $256.58.
Real estate companies and other safe-play sectors lagged the rest of the market.
