NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Microsoft Corp., up 20 cents to $136.62

The technology company’s cloud computing business helped it beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth quarter financial forecasts.

Gannett Co. Inc., up $1.56 to $9.46

The owner of USA Today is in talks to combine with GateHouse Media, according to media reports.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., up $3.70 to $34.30

The chain restaurant received a buyout offer from Vintage Capital Management for more than $518 million in cash.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc., up $4.17 to $39.01

The shoe retailer blew away Wall Street’s fiscal second quarter profit forecasts on solid sales growth.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, up $4.94 to $94.28

The maker of Budweiser and other beers is selling its Australian subsidiary to Asahi Group Holdings Inc.

American Express Co., down $3.58 to $124.82

The company reported stronger earnings for the latest quarter than analysts forecast, but it did not raise its forecast for full-year earnings.

Kansas City Southern, up $5.44 to $123.43

The railroad company beat Wall Street’s second quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $1.89 to $90.65

The credit card issuer and bank beat Wall Street’s second quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

