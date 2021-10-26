Here’s another lucky circumstance. While many firms have had to deal with supply-chain complications, Microsoft’s main businesses — software and services that rely on data traveling over the internet — have been relatively unscathed. Apple Inc., in contrast, has to manufacture and ship iPhones across continents. Amazon’s e-commerce operation must stock merchandise to sell for the holidays.Microsoft wasn’t the only technology behemoth to post robust results Tuesday. Google-parent Alphabet Inc. reported a nearly 70% jump in net profit in the latest quarter. It’s all the more evidence that even as regulators train their sights on the big tech companies, they continue to generate eye-opening profits. What’s next for Microsoft? Ahead of the latest results, the company was valued at $2.33 trillion — second to Apple’s $2.47 trillion. The two companies have traded off the designation of most valuable company a number of times in recent years. It might not be long before Microsoft retakes the crown.