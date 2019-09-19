NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday.

Microsoft Corp., up $2.55 to $141.07

The technology company’s board of directors approved a $40 billion stock buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend.

General Motors Co., down 40 cents to $37.78

A strike by United Auto Workers that has brought 33 factories to a halt continued into its third day.

United States Steel Corp., down $1.39 to $11.06

The steel company told investors its third quarter loss will be wider than anticipated because of lower prices.

Herman Miller Inc., up 64 cents to $45.11

The furniture maker’s fiscal first quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Darden Restaurants Inc., down $6.45 to $120.68

The owner of Olive Garden and other restaurant chains reported weak fiscal first quarter sales.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., up $10.85 to $113.99

The biotechnology company received an offer from a group of potential buyers looking to take it private.

PulteGroup Inc., up 55 cents to $35.46

Shares in homebuilders rose after the National Association of Realtors reported U.S. home sales rose 1.3% in August.

Overstock.com Inc., down 62 cents to $15.57

The company’s founder and former CEO, Patrick Byrne, sold all his holdings in the company.

