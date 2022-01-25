And then there is the other big question on investors’ minds: Microsoft’s acquisition strategy. Last week, the company announced plans to buy Activision Blizzard Inc. for $69 billion in what would be the biggest deal in Microsoft’s history. It follows a flurry of other large acquisitions — including a $20 billion purchase agreement for voice-recognition and AI specialist Nuance Communications Inc. last year and the $7.5 billion buyout of video game publisher ZeniMax Media. While some questioned the logic of paying such a steep price for the video game maker, Microsoft is positioned better most companies to take risks in M&A. If the deals turn out to be mistakes, they are essentially rounding errors relative to Microsoft’s multitrillion-dollar market value and annual net profit, which is projected to be $70 billion this fiscal year.