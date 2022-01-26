Stratospheric valuations of the prized cloud divisions at Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc. — Azure and Amazon Web Services — are the linchpin for valuing the entire technology universe, and drive the growth-first mentality of many highly-valued companies. Should the growth of those businesses slow in a way that surprises investors, the fallout wouldn’t just wipeout trillions of dollars of market capital from U.S. equity markets, but also shift the mentality of tech companies from growth to profitability in a way that would echo the original dot.com bust.
Microsoft and Amazon are each valued at more than $1 trillion in large part because of their cloud businesses. Amazon’s AWS division likely produced around $60 billion in revenue in 2021. Because investors are so convinced that it will continue to grow quickly and profitably for years, many investors value that business on the order of 15 to 20 times trailing revenues — in other words, AWS alone is thought to be worth $1 trillion or more, far more than the rest of Amazon combined.
The reversal in Microsoft’s stock price during its earnings call shows how much investors prize its Azure cloud division. Despite reporting what looked to be a solid quarter on Tuesday, Microsoft stock initially sold off as much as 6%, wiping out $130 billion from its market cap, on concern that Azure was a bit weaker than some analysts expected. But then later in the call, company management gave earnings guidance that Azure growth would accelerate in the current quarter, leading to the stock surging by more than 8%, or a gain in excess of $160 billion — a swing in both directions worth more than the market cap of retailer Target Corp. The Nasdaq 100 Index as a whole followed along in after-hours trading as stocks of software companies with their own cloud divisions fell and then surged in tandem with the Microsoft rollercoaster.
A drastic shift in company stock prices alone is enough to change corporate strategy in a way that has an economic impact, as we’ve seen this month. Peloton, maker of digital fitness equipment for homes, has seen its stock price fall by more than 80% as its pandemic-era shine has worn off. In response, it announced a plan to pivot to cost cuts as activist investors look to shake up the company, perhaps to position it for a sale.
The risk to markets more broadly, with perhaps some macroeconomic ripples, is that dozens of tech companies adopt a process similar to Peloton’s should Azure and AWS one day no longer be able to satisfy investors. Cloud software is a great business, but business lines valued at 10 to 20 times revenue need sustained rapid growth to justify such high stock prices, and generating that kind of revenue growth means a lot of hiring and spending on workers, software, hardware, and ads.
The worrisome scenario is big earnings disappointments from Microsoft and Amazon that causes their stock prices to plunge, which then leads to the stock prices of other large software companies with cloud divisions to plunge. Those companies then implement cost-cutting strategies to satisfy investors, which includes cutting advertising budgets. That slump in ad sales then leads to earnings disappointments for Facebook Inc. and Google’s Alphabet Inc., bringing about the same chain of events for their stock prices and the stock prices of other tech companies tied to digital ads.
If these were niche industries with low economic and financial market impact it wouldn’t be a big deal — very few people will be directly harmed by the restructuring Peloton is going through — but the combined valuation of companies tied to either cloud software or digital ads is in excess of $10 trillion, and represents a significant amount of the wealth of high income American households. The fallout related to all this might not mean much for lower or middle-income workers in industries and geographies where tech jobs aren’t a large part of the local economy, but for places where they are, it could mean a recession for the wealthy and upper-middle class.
Microsoft’s strong earnings guidance has given investors a reprieve for now. Valuations dropped, significantly in some cases, but if other tech companies are singing the same tune as Microsoft, we can muddle through. That unnerving after-hours session is a reminder, though, that the future isn’t assured, and now we have a better idea of what an unraveling would look like.
Such a scenario wouldn’t represent the kind of near-death experience the economy went through when housing and credit markets imploded 15 years ago, but would be a most unwelcome development for investors, employees and communities whose fortunes rely on the continued prosperity of the tech industry and equity markets.More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:
• Microsoft Proves Resilient Despite Inflation Worries: Tae Kim
• Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: The Apes Have Fat Fingers
• U.S.’s Most Secret Utility Is Amazon Web Services: Tim O’Brien
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Conor Sen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and the founder of Peachtree Creek Investments. He’s been a contributor to the Atlantic and Business Insider and resides in Atlanta.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.