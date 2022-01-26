The reversal in Microsoft’s stock price during its earnings call shows how much investors prize its Azure cloud division. Despite reporting what looked to be a solid quarter on Tuesday, Microsoft stock initially sold off as much as 6%, wiping out $130 billion from its market cap, on concern that Azure was a bit weaker than some analysts expected. But then later in the call, company management gave earnings guidance that Azure growth would accelerate in the current quarter, leading to the stock surging by more than 8%, or a gain in excess of $160 billion — a swing in both directions worth more than the market cap of retailer Target Corp. The Nasdaq 100 Index as a whole followed along in after-hours trading as stocks of software companies with their own cloud divisions fell and then surged in tandem with the Microsoft rollercoaster.