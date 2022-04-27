Microsoft, Visa rise; Boeing, F5 fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
The parent of search engine Google reported its slowest revenue growth since 2020 in the first quarter.
Visa Inc., up $13.01 to $214.11.
The payment processing giant’s surge in fiscal second-quarter profits beat Wall Street forecasts.
Mondelez International Inc., up 1 cent to $64.05.
The maker of Oreos, Ritz crackers and Sour Patch Kids reported strong first-quarter financial results.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $37.42 to $1,475.63.
The Mexican food chain’s first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
F5 Inc., down $24.90 to $169.01.
The computer networking company cut its revenue guidance for the year because of supply chain problems.
Juniper Networks Inc., down $1.70 to $31.90.
The computer network equipment maker warned investors about the lingering impact from supply chain problems.