But there are several big problems with the proposed deal. First, some of the video game company’s best talent may have already departed. Under longtime Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick, Activision has been undergoing a serious workplace culture crisis. The company has faced multiple government investigations for failing to protect female workers from sexual harassment and discrimination. On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported the company had fired or pushed out more than three dozen employees for misconduct. The scandals have prompted exasperated senior executives and developers to leave voluntarily over the past year, while other employees have staged protests. Bloomberg News reported that Kotick is expected to depart once the deal closes. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he left even sooner.Second, Microsoft might be overpaying. Financially, Call of Duty is Activision Blizzard’s most important franchise, and it could be in trouble. In 2020, Call of Duty accounted for roughly half of the company’s overall operating profit. Last week, Activision was forced to apologize for pervasive technical issues across several recent Call of Duty games. Gamers have been complaining for weeks on Reddit about glitches, crashes and bugs.