A high-quality pipeline of junior recruits can be weakened almost from the get-go. New starters need frank and constructive feedback on how to improve their performance to gain promotion. Might managers feel more comfortable giving that to those who match their particular demographic? Other obstacles can surface mid-career. LGBTQ staff who were not out at work when they started with an employer may feel constrained from coming out later, worrying that this will risk their chances of advancing, Krentz says.