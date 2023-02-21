Middleby: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. — ELGIN, Ill. — The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $133.2 million.
The food preparation equipment company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $436.6 million, or $7.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.03 billion.
