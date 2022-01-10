For gold — and, let’s face it, pretty much every asset class — the big question concerns the speed of normalization and whether another, nastier variant (or some other disaster) shows up. The recent uptick in real rates, as indicated by the yield on inflation-protected Treasuries, or TIPS, is small enough that it may be seen as just another fluctuation below zero, leaving gold relatively unperturbed. Fed funds futures, on the other hand, indicate roughly an 80% probability of an interest-rate increase as soon as March. This week’s inflation data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s first Senate appearance of the year should provide further clues on that.