Not since the end of Brazil’s military dictatorship nearly four decades ago have its generals wielded so much political clout. Between active duty and reserve officers, they have policed the Amazon and urban hot spots, filled executive offices at state-controlled companies, extended their hold of federal government positions and even helped run a growing number of schools. Their perks and benefits have multiplied. Now the armed forces have waded into the thorny debate over electronic voting and plan to help oversee October’s presidential poll. In a democracy, it’s a step too far.

Even by the standards of a country that brushed the repressive excesses of the 1960s and 1970s under the carpet, President Jair Bolsonaro has been a cheerleader for the armed forces. With no political foundation to lean on when he took power, the one-time army captain spotted a suitably conservative support base, trusted by voters. So it was unsurprising when his government, lagging in the polls, demanded a role for the military in securing a voting process that Bolsonaro has repeatedly questioned. Electoral authorities made room, giving dangerous credence to baseless claims of vote fraud, bolstering senior officers’ view of themselves as guardians of the nation.

For all the president’s golpista ambitions, an all-out coup in the mold of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol remains unlikely, especially if, as surveys suggest, leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins by a wide margin. Bolsonaro has a core of backers, but the armed forces are not united in their enthusiasm — not least because military men will first and foremost seek to preserve themselves, and their influence. The judiciary, Congress, the media and civil society, meanwhile, remain counterweights to presidential excesses.

There are other toxic possibilities, say, an outbreak of violence that results in soldiers being called in to restore order. Isolated events like this weekend’s killing of a pro-Lula activist by a Bolsonaro supporter provide good reason for alarm. The far graver long-term threat to democracy, however, is less dramatic and already real: The sheer number of current and former officers in all manner of civilian functions, a presence that promotes deference to the supposedly superior capacities of the military and erodes civilian control. That includes electoral mission creep.

The military has for months been amplifying Bolsonaro’s allegations of vote fraud. Having never done so before, the armed forces began raising questions about the electronic voting process from late 2021, and have now filed dozens of queries, plus suggested changes. They’ve demanded electoral records from 2014 and 2018. To ease tension, electoral authorities had already included them in a transparency commission. That, says Vinicius Mariano de Carvalho of King’s College London, was a mistake, granting the armed forces power they do not and should not have, and legitimizing their claim to a political role. It’s also proved insufficient — officers feel irked after some of their suggestions were brushed aside, and the armed forces are preparing a parallel monitoring and inspection program, a first.

The head of Brazil’s electoral authority said earlier this month that the military would collaborate, ruling out intervention. That looks increasingly like wishful thinking.

This problem is not a new one for Brazil, which has mostly soft-pedaled discussions on a military dictatorship seen as less brutal than those of neighbors like Argentina and Chile, though more than 400 were killed(1) and thousands were tortured between 1964 and 1985. The result has been an incomplete transition, in which military and civilian affairs mix. The army has been called in to help with security on numerous occasions, memorably cracking down on crime in Rio de Janeiro, while the president of the Supreme Court in 2018 chose a retired general as his advisor. That same election year, the commander of the army escaped serious sanction for repeatedly wading into political discussions.

The situation is far more dangerous today. Despite his pedestrian army career, Bolsonaro has basked in the reflected glow of the military’s reputation for efficacy, competence and incorruptibility. Yet his efforts to tap those qualities have largely backfired: Bolsonaro’s decision to place a general with no medical training at the health ministry at the height of the pandemic in 2020 proved disastrous, as did the move to involve soldiers in the Amazon, where more was spent and deforestation surged. The armed forces, meanwhile, have sought to use the president as a bulwark against the perceived threat from the left — few have forgotten President Dilma Rousseff’s ill-timed Truth Commission to investigate torture and other abuses during the dictatorship — and against the dissemination of liberal values they see as dividing society.

They’ve been compensated for their support. In 2020, there were 6,157 military men in federal government jobs, more than double the figure during the last year under Bolsonaro’s predecessor, Michel Temer. Defense has hoovered up discretionary funding more effectively than any other ministry. Civilian-military schools are on the rise. And come October, Bolsonaro will run once again with an army man as his vice president — this time, former defense minister and retired general Walter Braga Netto, picked over several civilian candidates (including at least one woman, impressive former agriculture minister Tereza Cristina, who might have helped his flagging fortunes).

Bolsonaro’s undisguised authoritarian tendencies offer no reassurance. He has sought to rehabilitate the military dictatorship, labeled a torturer as a “national hero,” said only God will remove him from office and seeded unfounded talk of a “secret room” for vote counting — while allowing his sons and supporters to tweet Josef Stalin memes and other comments suggesting unsubtly that the left seeks to manipulate elections.

At a time when inflation is eating into incomes and hunger is on the rise, yet more worrying is the significant support among Brazilians for the military and its underlying order-and-prosperity pitch.

Joao Roberto Martins Filho, a veteran political scientist working on the Brazilian dictatorship and the armed forces, says the risks of military mission creep were underestimated; even experienced researchers working in the field thought the military had accepted the rules of the democratic game. Instead, given the chance, the top brass jumped at the chance to fill the political void, closing their eyes to Bolsonaro’s limitations and contradictions. The military, he says, still views the world through a Cold War lens.

Three things must now happen. One, ahead of the election, civil society must raise the alert, give prominence to discussions about the realities of authoritarianism and about the need to keep generals out of the ballot box in a democracy. That may at least limit damage already done. The Supreme Court must hold its nerve, as it says it will, and push back against parallel electoral adventures by the military, which only store up problems. Then, if Lula wins the election, he must use the popular mandate to quickly and quietly reduce the number of military men in civilian roles, and, among other things, name a civilian defense minister once again.

That will put Brazil on the path to the last step, a long-overdue public discussion about the role of the military. As Marina Vitelli of the Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro points out, political parties will have to reach a consensus that a politicized military benefits no one, a realization that came in Argentina. It will be a tough consensus to build in this polarized nation — but for Brazil’s democracy, it’s also vital.

(1) According to Anthony Pereira’s “Ditadura e Repressao: O Autoritarismo e o Estado de Direito no Brasil, no Chile e na Argentina”, 2010, there were 284-364 deaths and disappearances in Brazil between 1964 and 1979, compared to 3,000-5,000 in Chile between 1973 and 1989, and as many as 30,000 in Argentina between 1976 and 1983.

Clara Ferreira Marques is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and editorial board member covering foreign affairs and climate. Previously, she worked for Reuters in Hong Kong, Singapore, India, the U.K., Italy and Russia.

