A cash-back app can earn additional value on everyday purchases. It may require uploading receipts, but for Krystal Sharp, coupon coach and creator of the blog Krys the Maximizer, it’s worth the effort. She uses Ibotta, Fetch Rewards and other apps to earn cash back or gift cards. These apps let you add offers in-store or online from certain retailers and earn cash back on eligible items purchased. Or you can upload a receipt to redeem certain offers. You may also earn incentives for referring other people. For more value, Sharp uses a rewards credit card to make purchases and stack earnings.