— CREATE A PLAN YOU (MOSTLY) STICK TO: Bartelt finds that, whether her clients avoid their money or obsessively track it, it’s because they all feel the same emotion: fear. The antidote is a financial plan based on specific goals and values. “Having a plan is reassuring,” she said. “Once they have the plan, or hell, once they know they’re going to have one, people relax.” Base your savings and investing goals on what you intend to spend money on in the short-, medium- and long-term. Leave wiggle room for life changes and other uncertainties, because those are guaranteed to happen.