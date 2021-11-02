Crypto accounts aren’t like traditional investment accounts. They can be more vulnerable to security issues, and you generally can’t name a beneficiary. For example, if you store your crypto on a physical device at home and a few friends know your key — a password of sorts that grants access to a crypto wallet — one of those so-called friends could wander into your house and steal your crypto as easily as they could walk off with your great-grandmother’s diamond earrings. Or, if you shared the keys with no one, your crypto is lost forever.