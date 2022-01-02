Consider the untapped capacity for spending. After the global financial crisis, millennials saddled with student debt famously moved into their parents’ basements, pushed off marriage and delayed having children, if they decided to have them at all. Just 47.9% of U.S. millennials – the 72 million people born between 1981 and 1996 – owned homes in 2020, according to Apartment List analysis of census data. At age 35, millennial home ownership hit 53% compared with 60% for Gen Xers and baby boomers, and almost 70% for pre-boomers.