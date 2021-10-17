Fears of being outlawed have swirled since last year’s court order that gave the dying industry new life. But that risk is now receding. While Beijing last month announced, in most unequivocal terms, its resolve to root out all transactions in virtual currencies, the consensus opinion is that New Delhi will hesitate to take such an extreme step. That’s partly because the relationship between private business and the state is different in India, where politicians need corporate donations to fight expensive elections, and citizens don’t like being told by the government whether tutoring, online gaming — or owning crypto assets — is bad for them.