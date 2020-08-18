Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, climbed 23.4%, globally, trailing only the massive surge in comparable-store sales in the U.S.
The National Association of Realtors said last month that its index of pending sales rose 16.6%, to 116.1 in June, its highest level since 2006. Sales of new homes also rose a sharp 13.8% in June, the second straight increase.
Home Depot Inc. earned $4.33 billion, or $4.02 per share, in the quarter, which was also far stronger than the per-share projections of $3.70 from analysts.
A year earlier it earned $3.48 billion, or $3.17 per share.
Shares rose nearly 3% in Tuesday premarket trading.
