MiMedx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. — MARIETTA, Ga. — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The developer of biomaterials made from sterilized human amniotic membrane posted revenue of $74.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $36.8 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $267.8 million.

