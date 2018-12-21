ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota’s attorney general is suing Comcast/Xfinity, alleging the company has overcharged thousands of consumers for cable TV packages, charged them for unordered equipment and services, and failed to deliver on promised Visa gift cards.

Attorney General Lori Swanson says the lawsuit follows more than two years of investigation.

The lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis on Friday, alleges consumer fraud and deceptive trade practices. It seeks a court order to stop Comcast’s allegedly deceptive business practices, and for unspecified amounts of restitution, civil penalties and legal fees.

Swanson says a trial is underway in a similar lawsuit in Washington state, and that Comcast recently agreed to settle a similar case in Massachusetts.

Comcast representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.