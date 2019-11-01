Plant engineering supervisor Tom Berg tells Minnesota Public Radio that the cost of the time changes averaged about $35,000 a year. Berg says this is a way for the company to be more efficient and get rid of something it doesn’t need.
A few of the timepieces are being donated and the rest recycled.
