Environmentalists have warned that the proposed mine risks catastrophic pollution in the northern Minnesota wilderness area. They were angered when the Trump administration last year canceled a proposed 20-year ban on mining in the BWCA watershed and renewed mineral rights leases for the proposed mine.

Becky Rom, chairwoman of the group Save the Boundary Waters, said the announcement shows the state doesn’t trust a federal review. But she said the project should be blocked altogether.

