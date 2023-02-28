Mirati: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $202.5 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $3.51. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.74 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $934,000 in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $740.9 million, or $13.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.4 million.

