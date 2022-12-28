Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Here are some novel ideas for the new year: Give monetary experts a greater say in setting interest rates and get central banks to hire more economic historians. As blindingly obvious as these suggestions are, they would represent an important shift for the Reserve Bank of Australia. The RBA has an enviable reputation internationally, praised by Federal Reserve officials, but lags global benchmarks in some of the basics of modern policymaking, communications and accountability. The bank escaped detailed scrutiny because it presided over three decades without a recession — until the pandemic.

That’s all changing, courtesy of an independent review of the bank commissioned by the government. Written submissions to the three-person panel of outside experts were recently released. Some doubtless reflect the pain caused by high inflation and the RBA’s late start in tackling it. More significant are those that get to long-term weaknesses in culture, governance and interaction with the public and markets. There are significant global lessons, too, especially in the scathing critiques of forward guidance. Other central banks should take note. The timing of the performance review is also tricky for Governor Philip Lowe, whose term expires in September, and who hopes to be reappointed.

Submissions from economists at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Royal Bank of Canada hit upon an obvious deficiency of the RBA’s board: a relative paucity of monetary experts. Unlike counterparts at the Fed and European Central Bank, a majority of the RBA rate-setting panel are part timers. These appointments are supposed to reflect a broad spectrum of economic and social life. They are allowed to keep outside gigs as chief executives, college presidents or directors. In the past, these have included mining and retail executives — often in good standing with the federal government of the day — and maybe one or two professional economists. In theory, this reduces the scope for capture by narrow interests or groupthink. In practice, it can mean that they lack the expertise to stand up to the governor, deputy governor and bank staff. (The top bureaucrat at Treasury also sits on the board.)

Equally problematic is that there is no record of votes taken on interest rates. In principle, this puts a premium on consensus, vital in times of crisis when dramatic shifts may be required. It also dilutes accountability. The public ends up with the main view of the RBA, but little sense of the areas where there may be dissent, or at least some tension. The RBA is, once again, an outlier: The Fed, Bank of England, the Bank of Japan and Bank of Korea — among others — publish voting records.

Communications is another deficiency. Almost alone among serious central banks, the RBA has no regularly scheduled press conferences. The bank says, quite correctly, that it engages far more than it used to and that press briefings have been held in recent years when major shifts in policy have been undertaken. Lowe has also developed a habit of making speeches soon after board meetings with extensive question-and-answer components. But this is a bare minimum, not something that should be praised.

Some of the harshest criticism in the review submissions is devoted to forward guidance. This is an easy target, given the deeply flawed suggestion by the bank that rates might not need to rise until 2024, a timeline Lowe stuck with until late last year. The problem is that, whatever caveats and qualifiers officials put on such steering, people latch onto a big hairy number. Lowe is frequently confronted by the 2024 line, notwithstanding he emphasized at the time it was a projection rather than a promise. On the list of things he would do differently, that would probably top the list. But does that mean a key tool of central banks needs to be jettisoned entirely? The RBA has subsequently expressed a preference for more modest prognostication.

Stephen Grenville, a former deputy governor of the RBA, said in his submission to the review that guidance should be stripped down to something basic. Officials could do worse, he said, than adopt something akin to former ECB President Mario Draghi’s celebrated line from 2012 that he would do “whatever it takes.” The advantage, wrote Grenville, is that such a construction is “clear in its objective and determination to achieve it, but imprecise as to detailed implementation.”

And what of the backgrounds of people developing and implementing policy? The RBA is often chastised for a lack of diversity and for an inward-looking internal culture. Successive governments have often compounded the problem by promoting insiders to the most senior posts. Lowe and his two immediate predecessors were deputy governors at the time of their elevation.

Selwyn Cornish, who has written an official history of the RBA, goes deeper. A huge challenge, he submitted, is the dearth of historians at the bank. Countering this deficiency ought to be a priority. “While I have been very impressed with the theoretical and quantitative knowledge of the bank’s economic staff, they don’t appear to know very much about the history of the Bank, the history of central banking in general, or the economic history of this or any other countries,” said Cornish, an adjunct professor at the Australian National University. That’s a damning assessment.

The final report of the review is due to be handed to Treasurer Jim Chalmers by the end of March. There’s reluctance to proceed with anything that requires a change in the law; the ruling Labor party lacks a majority in the Senate. Still, there’s a lot here that can be done without legislation. Chalmers and Lowe could proceed with pressing agenda points immediately: A board that matches the best global practice and that can stand by a public voting record. Also needed is a communications strategy that puts the RBA in line with other advanced economies — and a lot of emerging markets, as well.

If Australia hadn’t had such an enviable growth run since the early 1990s, pressure for these changes might have erupted sooner. Success has tended to obscure shortcomings. While it’s a stretch to describe the present circumstances as a crisis, it would be a great pity if the moment were to be wasted. If Chalmers really wants a big bang, he could do worse than give Draghi a call. After eight years at the helm of the ECB, he had a brief and bruising tenure as Italian prime minister. A consulting sojourn in Sydney may have some appeal. More From Bloomberg Opinion:

