Mister Car Wash: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. — TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The car wash operator posted revenue of $214.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.7 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $112.9 million, or 34 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $876.5 million.

Mister Car Wash expects full-year earnings to be 30 cents to 35 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $925 million to $960 million.

