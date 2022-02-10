That is indeed what it was, despite former President Donald Trump’s attempt — embarrassingly echoed by many Republicans, and endorsed by the RNC — to claim that it was nothing more than an exercise of First Amendment rights, a lie that has persisted even as overwhelming evidence and testimony has shown it was an orchestrated and violent attempt to replace democracy with mob rule.

The RNC’s decision to censure two party members who have courageously participated in the congressional inquiry into Jan. 6 was a pathetic bit of pandering to the party’s most extreme voices, and McConnell wasn’t the only Republican to rebuke it.

Senators Shelley Moore Capito, Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham and others also spoke out, even though they — like McConnell — have criticized the congressional panel. So did Senator Mitt Romney. They all seem to recognize the obvious: Attempting to rebrand a violent attack as legitimate discourse is not a winning campaign strategy for 2022 and beyond, especially for a party that purports to speak for law and order.

Republicans have hardly been profiles in courage when it comes to standing up to Trump, but McConnell has consistently spoken out at key moments to protect the integrity of the democratic process.

When Trump suggested that the 2020 election could be postponed, McConnell quickly threw cold water on the idea, saying: “Never in the history of the country, through wars and depressions and the Civil War, have we ever not had a federally scheduled election on time, and we’ll find a way to do that again this Nov. 3.”

When the Electoral College concluded its vote counting and declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election, McConnell publicly congratulated him, even as many in his party refused to do so in deference to Trump’s fantasies. When Republican senators lodged objections to the vote, he refused to join them.

Critics will say McConnell hasn’t spoken out forcefully and frequently enough. Perhaps. But expecting him to sound like a Democrat is naive. He needs to answer to voters and to maintain the confidence of his members to keep his position — no small task in a party increasingly driven by “loony lies and conspiracy theories,” as he once put it.

McConnell recently announced that he intends to run for another term as leader next year. That’s encouraging. Even his fiercest critics should concede: He has been a stabilizing force for democracy. For that, he deserves the support of Republicans — and the respect of Democrats.

