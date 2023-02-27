MKS Instruments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANDOVER, Mass. — ANDOVER, Mass. — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $54 million. On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $996.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $333 million, or $5.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.55 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKSI

