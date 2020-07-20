In addition, physical ads can be put on the on-deck circle.
The New York Mets took advantage of the new rules to put an ad for Ford Motor Co. on the back of the Citi Field mound for Saturday’s exhibition game against the Yankees.
MLB in the past gave permission for virtual signage in the batter’s eye location, and that will continue.
“MLB approved these insertions to help the league, teams and broadcasters fulfill marketing commitments during the shortened season,” the commissioner’s office said.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.