Timpone was a global marketing officer at Marriott and a senior vice president at Disney. She also held senior positions with Universal Studios and Yahoo! with a focus on digital marketing and customer experience.
“As Major League Baseball continues to invest in its marketing resources, Karin brings outstanding experience and accomplishments with a track record as a digital pioneer and marketing leader of major global brands,” Marinak said in a statement. “Karin’s background at the cross-section of entertainment, media, digital, and marketing is a perfect fit to help deepen the connection MLB has with its fans while growing our fan base both domestically and internationally.”
