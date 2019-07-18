US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin answers reporters after the G-7 Finance Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Chantilly, north of Paris. Top finance officials from the Group of Seven rich democracies are warning that cryptocurrencies like Facebook’s Libra should not come into use before “serious regulatory and systemic concerns” are addressed. (Michel Euler/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) says budget and debt negotiators have reached an agreement on the core elements of a deal to increase the government’s borrowing cap and set a $1.3 trillion overall level for the agency budgets that Congress passes each year.

Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Bow” on Thursday, Mnuchin said negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have settled on a debt limit increase that would cover two years. He said they’ve agreed on spending levels, too, though he did not disclose them.

Still to be resolved are offsetting spending cuts to help finance the deal and other “structural issues.”

Mnuchin is taking the lead for the administration in negotiations. Conservative forces in the White House and House Republicans don’t like the way the deal is shaping up.

