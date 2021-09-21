Mnuchin’s fundraising, for its part, is at best wildly unseemly. Perhaps that’s unsurprising, given that he went out of his way to preserve some of his financial interests while running the Treasury Department. The OGE refused to certify Mnuchin’s 2018 financial disclosure form because he disposed of his stake in a film production company by selling it to his fiancée (who later became his wife). The Treasury Department said at the time that it approved the sale and that the OGE merely disagreed for “technical reasons.” But how hard is it to understand that selling an asset to your fiancée isn’t the same as divesting it?