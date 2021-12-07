But whether Intel raises $10 billion or $15 billion from the Mobileye offering, it will do little to fix the problems within the chipmaker’s core business. Intel is still getting squeezed on two sides. In the high-profit-margin data-center segment — where the company sells server chips to corporations and cloud-computing vendors — it is losing market share to higher-performing, more power-efficient semiconductors from AMD. On the PC side, Apple Inc.’s own in-house-designed processors for its latest Mac laptops are also soundly outperforming Intel’s products. Given that Intel is way behind in chip-making technologies, it will take several years to even have a chance to catch up.