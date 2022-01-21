There are also environmental benefits to consider at time when climate pressures are increasingly bearing down on wine and beer producers. Drought, heat and wildfires scorched the Pacific Northwest last year, causing incredibly costly damage to vineyards, devastating yields and pushing up wine prices. Barley harvests have also been hit hard — falling 38 % in Canada last year and 33% in the U.S. because of hotter, dryer growing conditions. Hops is also becoming increasingly difficult to farm. And brewing beer is a process that guzzles seven gallons of water for every gallon of beverage produced, making it more and more difficult and to run profitable breweries in water-strapped regions.