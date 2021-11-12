Moderna says it’s willing to acknowledge the NIH and a trio of its researchers as “collaborators” but not as “co-inventors.” The NIH says that such an omission “deprives NIH of a co-ownership interest in that application and the patent that will eventually issue from it.” More than rights and profits stemming from a patent claim are at stake here. Having a rightful claim to a game-changing invention and a place in the history books matters, too. Barney Graham, an NIH scientist involved in the vaccine research, told the Times that the government’s collaboration with Moderna went like this: “We did the front end. They did the middle. And we did the back end.”