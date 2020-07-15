Apple Inc., up $2.67 to $390.90.
A European Union court ruled that the iPhone maker does not have to pay $15 billion in back taxes to Ireland.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc., up 35 cents to $6.01.
The satellite radio company added $2 billion to its stock buyback program.
Diamondback Energy Inc., up 62 cents to $39.90.
The energy company cut its 2020 production forecast as demand remains low amid the economic slump.
PVH Corp., up $4.27 to $50.78.
The owner of Calvin Klein and other fashion brands will cut jobs and close outlets to trim costs.
ASML Holding N.V., down $21.40 to $375.43.
The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers reported disappointing second-quarter profits and revenue.
Waters Corp., up $22.73 to $220.80.
The laboratory instrument company appointed a new CEO and said its second-quarter sales fell less than Wall Street expected.
