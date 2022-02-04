An even bigger problem is that HIV starts to mutate within hours of infecting someone. Whereas Covid-19, in any individual infection, acts like a single virus, HIV behaves like “a swarm of slightly different viruses,” explains Warner Greene, director of the Gladstone Institutes’ Michael Hulton Center for HIV Cure Research, in San Francisco. People with HIV rarely develop neutralizing antibodies, and in the very few who do, the antibodies take years to evolve — far too long for them to effectively fight the virus. The immune system can’t keep up.