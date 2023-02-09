Mohawk Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALHOUN, Ga. — CALHOUN, Ga. — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.5 million.
The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Mohawk Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.24 to $1.34. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.44.
_____
