Mohawk Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CALHOUN, Ga. — CALHOUN, Ga. — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.32 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Mohawk Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.24 to $1.34. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.44.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MHK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MHK

GiftOutline Gift Article