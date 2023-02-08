Molina: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONG BEACH, Calif. — LONG BEACH, Calif. — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $56 million. On a per-share basis, the Long Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.10 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.06 per share.

The provider of Medicaid-related services posted revenue of $8.22 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $792 million, or $13.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $31.97 billion.

Molina expects full-year earnings to be $19.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $33 billion.

