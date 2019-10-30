It’s also dropping “Brewing” from its name to emphasize that it makes more than beer. It will become Molson Coors Beverage Co. in January.

The company’s beer brands include Miller, Molson, Coors, and Foster’s. It also makes Henry’s Hard Soda.

Molson Coors’ sales fell 3% to $8.1 billion in the first nine months of the year.

The company’s shares slipped 2% to $53.59 in morning trading.

