It doesn’t matter what kind of dumpling you’re making, because I’m a polytheist. Scroll through my Instagram collection of 8,000-plus food pictures (for my sins, I’m one of those people) and you’ll find Shanghainese xiaolongbao, Georgian khinkali, Korean mandu, Turkish manti, Ashkenazi Jewish kreplach, Japanese gyoza, Polish pierogi, German maultaschen … I worship them all.

But the highest altar in my personal pantheon belongs to the momo, claimed by Nepalis and Tibetans alike.

There may be some primacy bias at play because it is the first dumpling I ever encountered in what was very likely my first meal at a restaurant. This was in Darjeeling, the Himalayan region of northeastern India that is best known for delicate varietals of tea and is home to a sizable ethnic Nepali population as well as a sprinkling of Tibetan refugees. My parents, taking their 4-and-a-half year-old firstborn to boarding school (save your sympathy; I had a wonderful time), stopped at a roadside eatery to give the kid one last treat.

I have vivid memories of those momos. They seemed so exotic, so far removed from the curries and rice dishes of my mother’s kitchen. The stuffing was water buffalo, which she never cooked. And they introduced my palate to a new and complex savory taste, umami, long before I learned the word for it.

And now, five decades on, my faith is being renewed. Momos are having a moment in the U.S., and not only in New York, where there has been an efflorescence of Nepali and Tibetan restaurants. You can get authentic yak meat momos in Durango, Colorado, and experimental Kenyan-Nepali faux-beef momos in Portland, Oregon. In the San Francisco Bay Area, trucks serve stir-fried momos in a sweet and spicy sauce, with onions and bell peppers.

Indian grocery chains like Patel Brothers have begun to stock chicken and vegetarian momos. Frozen Himalayan dumplings can be shipped anywhere in the contiguous 48 states. Even Martha Stewart has a recipe, a sure sign that momos are going mainstream.

Why now? In places like New York, there is a critical mass of immigrants from momo-eating communities — not just Nepalis and Tibetans, but also Indians who, like me, acquired the taste from the mountain cultures. Across the U.S., wherever you find a concentration of South Asians, you’ll find eateries and delivery services that cater to the demand for these dumplings.

I like to think there is another reason, too — that Americans, having worked their way through all those other kinds, have finally made it to peak dumpling. (Pun definitely intended.)

Whatever the explanation, the swelling numbers of momo worshipers bodes well for me: It means I have more places to go for my devotion. A short subway ride brings me to Jackson Heights, in Queens, where an annual “momo crawl” competition culminates in the winning eatery receiving a prize in the shape of a boxing belt — another sign that the creed is being Americanized.

But I’m especially blessed to be accompanied in my pilgrimages by the man I regard as the high priest of the momo: Nepali journalist Anup Kaphle, editor of tech news website restofworld.org. (For some vicarious pleasure, you can catch Kaphle and me chowing down at his favorite joint in this TikTok video.)

Kaphle makes a mean momo himself and is partial to the “jhol” version: The dumplings are served in a broth that can be flavored with various spice combinations. See his recipe here. I like them steamed with a dunking sauce made from fiery chilis.

But like Chinese noodles, momos are easily harmonized to local tastes. At Momo Crave, in New York’s Woodside neighborhood, the menu features an Indian-style “tandoori momo” as well as “momo tacos.”

The purist in me may be inclined to dismiss such experimentation as blasphemous, but the infinite adaptability of the momo is the best guarantee that its cult will grow. Mo momo for everyone!

