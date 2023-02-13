Monday.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The project management software developer posted revenue of $149.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $136.9 million, or $2.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $519 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Monday.com said it expects revenue in the range of $154 million to $156 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $688 million to $693 million.

