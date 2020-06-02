SL Green Realty Corp., up $3.26 to $47.33.
The real estate investment trust said it is collecting the overwhelming majority of its rents, and resumed stock buybacks.
Stitch Fix Inc., up 59 cents to $24.21.
The online personal styling service is laying off about 1,400 employees in California, according to media reports.
Southwest Airlines Co., up 86 cents to $34.48.
The airline is extending buyout packages and paid leave for employees, according to media reports.
RH, up $35.69 to $248.26.
The furniture and housewares company gave investors an encouraging update on its plans for growth.
Facebook Inc., up 81 cents to $232.72.
The social media company is facing a backlash from employees over posts by President Donald Trump.
CME Group Inc., down $3.54 to $178.78.
The commodities exchange said the virus pandemic’s negative effect on farmers’ sentiment continues.
