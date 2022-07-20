Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As monkeypox cases multiply in the US, more research is needed to assess how well existing treatments work. Unfortunately, no efforts are yet underway to conduct the kind of clinical trials that might let doctors know how much antiviral drugs improve patients’ lives. Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight As of this week, five commercial labs in the US are offering monkeypox tests, raising weekly capacity to 80,000 tests — a drastic improvement over the 6,000 tests per week that were possible as recently as June. This expansion in testing stands to reveal the true scope of the outbreak, which as of Monday was counted as just under 2,000 cases in the US.

What’s already clear is that despite doctors’ having all the right ingredients on hand to snuff out the outbreak — a vaccine, tests and a treatment — monkeypox has spread to the point that experts now fear it’s no longer possible to keep the disease from becoming endemic among men who have sex with men.

This increases the urgency of understanding whether tecovirimat — an antiviral treatment approved for smallpox — works to speed recovery from monkeypox.

Few patients are at risk of dying from the disease, but many are experiencing more painful, weeks-long symptoms than public health officials had expected, Mary Foote, medical director of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, said on a recent media call. “The reality on the ground is that a lot of people with this infection are really suffering, and some actually may be at risk for permanent damage and scarring.”

In theory, any patient who is immunocompromised or is experiencing intense pain can be prescribed tecovirimat. Although the drug has been studied only in animals with monkeypox, the Centers for Disease Control has made it available through an “expanded access investigational new drug protocol,” a designation that requires careful monitoring of its use.

In practice, prescribing the drug is complicated and time-consuming for doctors, involving an extraordinary amount of paperwork that makes it challenging to scale up access as cases mount. Much of that work is being done at academic centers where resources are already stretched thin.

It’s all in the service of collecting data that can teach doctors about tecovirimat’s safety and how to prescribe it. That’s critical information considering that just 359 healthy volunteers were given the drug in the phase 3 study conducted for its approval in smallpox. Now that it’s being used to treat a broad population of people with monkeypox, it’s important to look for any unexpected side effects.

But the CDC is still not collecting data that could definitively demonstrate whether the drug actually works. “I’m worried that we really won’t learn a lot about effectiveness,” said Jason Zucker, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

A well-designed clinical trial could reveal more specifically which patients are most helped by the drug. The animal data shows it causes a drop in viral load, but it’s important to find out what that looks like in humans. Can it shorten the amount of time someone experiences symptoms? Can it enable people to return to normal life sooner?

Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, hears these questions from monkeypox patients every day. Currently, patients are ordered to quarantine for 28 days, until their lesions are fully healed. “When it hits somebody who is an essential worker or marginally employed, you can imagine that takes a huge toll on that person’s life,” Chin-Hong said.

What might an ethically designed, randomized controlled trial look like? One strategy Zucker suggests would be to enroll patients early in their infection and give some the drug and others placebo to test whether the drug prevents serious disease. If any patients progressed to more severe illness, they could be unblinded and given access to the drug.

While a long-planned placebo-controlled trial of tecovirimat in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (supported by the US National Institutes of Health) seems closer to finally starting, and the NIH is considering a trial in HIV patients, there appear to be no public plans to run a broad study in the US.

During the early days of Covid, Gilead Sciences and the NIH conducted clinical trials that quickly led to emergency authorization of the antiviral remdesivir. Monkeypox might not pose a Covid-level threat, but the expansion of cases and the need to ease patients’ suffering calls for the same urgency in mobilizing studies.

