Monolithic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KIRKLAND, Wash. — KIRKLAND, Wash. — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $119.1 million.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $460 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $459.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $440 million to $460 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPWR