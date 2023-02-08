Monolithic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KIRKLAND, Wash. — KIRKLAND, Wash. — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $119.1 million. The Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.17 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.13 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $460 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $459.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $440 million to $460 million.

