Constellation may not be a household name, but many of its products are. The company, based in Victor, New York, began as a wine producer with brands such as Robert Mondavi, before expanding into spirits including Svedka vodka and Casa Noble tequila and then buying the rights to sell Corona and Modelo beer in the U.S. Each step of its expansion has been into a new area of growth, as some alcohol segments slow. That led Constellation to become the first company of its kind to make a significant bet on a future legal U.S. marijuana market, taking a stake in the cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. in 2017. That stake is now valued at about $1.7 billion, although President Joe Biden has moved slower than expected in paving the way for pot companies to operate more easily and legitimately across the country.