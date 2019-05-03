NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Activision Blizzard Inc., down $2.40 to $47.15

The videogame maker behind “Call of Duty” gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

Newel Brands Inc., up $1.98 to $16.63

The maker of Sharpie and Elmer’s products beat Wall Street’s first quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Weight Watchers International Inc., up $2.65 to $22.96

The weight-loss program operator’s first quarter loss was much narrower than Wall Street had forecast.

Arista Networks Inc., down $32.44 to $278.41

The cloud networking company expects revenue in the current quarter to fall short of Wall Street forecasts.

Universal Display Corp., up $13.73 to $170.33

The maker of advanced LED screens for TVs and other products blew away Wall Street’s first quarter earnings forecasts.

Stericycle Inc., down $5.24 to $52.01

The medical waste management company’s first quarter profit and revenue fell far short of analysts’ forecasts.

United States Steel Corp., up $2.49 to $16.88

The steel maker reported first quarter profit that surged past Wall Street forecasts.

Monster Beverage Corp., up $5.12 to $63.11

Sales of the energy drink company’s signature beverage powered first quarter profit beyond Wall Street forecasts.

