Returning from vacation is a drag — in life, in stocks. True to form, September started with the worst S&P 500 retreat since June.

Anyone hoping last month’s momentum would persist was disappointed. After hitting a record Aug. 29, the index fell on five of six days, with the twin tech pillars of semiconductors and the FAANGs (Facebook, Apple, Amazon.com, Netflix and Google parent company Alphabet) leading the way. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Historically, volatility is lower than average during the summer months before September flips the switch, according to Vinay Viswanathan, a derivatives strategist for Macro Risk Advisors. The month has been more volatile than the overall average dating back to 2007, data show.

So maybe it’s no surprise that concerns investors could live with in August became harder to shake off. They included routs in emerging markets, a trade spat with China and scrutiny of tech companies at home. Losses in the S&P 500 were accompanied by a rotation into defensive companies and away from consumer discretionary and tech. The U.S. Treasury will sell $48 billion of three-month bills and $42 billion of six-month bills on Monday. They yielded 2.16 percent and 2.32 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading.